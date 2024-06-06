Fresno Police Chief Balderrama under investigation for ‘inappropriate off-duty relationship’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What’s described as “an inappropriate off-duty relationship” between Fresno’s Police Chief Paco Balderrama and a non-city employee is under investigation, according to the City of Fresno.

City officials say Police Chief Paco Balderrama informed Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White in February of an allegation that would likely be made against him related to an “inappropriate off-duty relationship he was involved in with a non-city employee.” On Thursday, city officials released that information publically.

Officials say the city began an administrative investigation utilizing an independent investigator retained by the City Attorney’s Office to determine if the police chief violated department policy. The investigation is described as being in the review process.

On Thursday, just before 8 p.m., Chief Balderrama posted to his social media account a picture with a caption that reads: “We will be okay.” The picture contains a text that reads: “Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you. Hebrews 13:5.”

Despite the investigation, Chief Balderrama will remain in his position and continue to serve as the Chief of the Fresno Police Department.

