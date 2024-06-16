Fresno Police Chief Balderrama should resign for the good of the department | Opinion

Balderrama should resign

“‘Deeply sorry.’ Fresno chief apologizes for relationship in memo to police amid inquiry,” (fresnobee.com, June 12)

If the allegation that Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a non-city employee is true, he should resign — at least for the good of the department.

You cannot maintain morale within the Fresno Police Officers’ Association if your chief is cheating behind your back, especially if it involves the wife of an officer under his command. I find it hard to believe the chief’s explanation for an affair that allegedly lasted two years.

Mark Espinosa

Fresno

Inspiring story

“Fresno State graduate is a bilingual Latina speech therapist,” (fresnobee.com, May 24)

I wish this article could be shared with all speech-language pathologists in the U.S. There are an estimated 400 languages spoken across the country, which means that many bilingual children with speech problems need a special kind of speech therapy. Kudos to Jennifer Duran for dedicating her career to this issue and addressing it publicly.

There are many speech issues faced by children and adults, and, among children, the most prevalent is stuttering. The Stuttering Foundation offers a brochure titled “Stuttering and the Bilingual Child” on its website. It also has available a Spanish-language version of its website, which includes many free resources.

Since health services are available in different languages, this should also apply to speech therapy. Thank you for publishing such an important article that underscores a need in the U.S. healthcare system. May Duran inspire many others to become bilingual speech therapists.

Juan Gardea

South Bend, Ind.

Defense of Valley Children’s

“Do Valley Children’s tax breaks outweigh community benefit?” (fresnobee.com, June 4)

Your criticism is based on amounts from our IRS Form 990 that represent a fraction of the more than $850 million we invested to benefit the community between 2013 and 2022. And the Lown Institute is hardly an unbiased authority on community investment.

The California Hospital Association has shown that Lown is basing their premise on a completely invented benchmark, based on 12-year-old data and a flawed understanding of federal tax law.

The quality of our care puts us among the top children’s hospitals in the country. Our safety scores are among the top 3% in the nation, and our nursing has received top international recognition five times. We are investing in outstanding access to care where every child in the Valley is within 30 minutes or 30 miles of a Valley Children’s provider. Our prudent financial management gives us long-term stability, something that has evaded so many other hospitals and local institutions.

If you judge Valley Children’s on results, there is no doubt that we are contributing enormously to our community and its health.

Zara Arboleda

Public Relations Officer, Valley Children’s Healthcare

Respect and empathy for all

“Pope Francis criticized for using homophobic slur in bishop meeting,” (modbee.com, May 28)

Using offensive terms when referring to members of the LGBTQ+ community is not in line with the teachings of the church.

Pope Francis apologized after he was quoted using a homophobic slur. I commend him for his humility in acknowledging the need for an apology. His actions serve as a valuable example for all priests and individuals who may have used derogatory language when discussing members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pope Francis’ commitment to respecting the dignity of every human being reminds us to treat others as we would like to be treated.

It is imperative that we uphold the principles of respect, empathy and understanding for all individuals both inside and outside of the church. It is crucial to engage in open and respectful conversations about LGBTQ+ issues, seeking to bridge the gap between differing perspectives and finding common ground based on shared values of dignity and human rights.

Let us strive to create an environment where everyone’s dignity is honored, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Fr. Misael Avila

Turlock

Strengthen financial aid

“CSU Chancellor: Leveling the playing field through financial aid helps our country | Opinion,” (sacbee.com, May 6)

We echo CSU Chancellor Mildred García’s call to strengthen Pell Grants. While we support

efforts to expand Pell Grants, our students cannot wait. We need immediate funding

for the Cal Grant reform enacted two years ago.

Cal Grant reform offers a solution to the financial barriers students face. By

streamlining the program, removing obstacles and ensuring equitable access to state

aid, we can make higher education attainable for many more students. Funding Cal

Grant reform demonstrates our dedication to investing in our students, including adult learners, student parents and underserved communities, as well as our economy and future.

As representatives of California’s universities, colleges and community colleges, we stand united in our commitment to strengthening financial aid and expanding access to higher education. Let us seize this opportunity to lead by example and invest in the future of our students and our state.

Celene Aridin

President, University of California Student Association

Cassandra Flandre-Nguyen

President, Student Senate for California Community Colleges

Iese Esera

President, Cal State Student Association