Fresno is one of the worst cities for summer travel, report says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of the worst cities for summer travel, according to a report by Forbes Advisor.

In the report, Forbes Advisor compared the 43 most populated cities with available data across 16 metrics spanning three key categories. They looked at city experience, air travel experience, and dining experience.

As part of the 16 metrics, Forbes Advisor considered crime rate, median hotel price during summer, and percentage of flights delayed, canceled, or diverted. The report also looked at the number of people involved in fatal crashes between June and August per 100,000 residents.

They found that Jacksonville, Florida is the worst vacation spot for summer travel, while Minneapolis ranked as the best.

Fresno ranked third on the list as the worst city for travel.

According to the Forbes Advisor report, Fresno received a score of 78.54 out of 100. Fresno has one of the most expensive median costs for tours and activities at $279.

The report also states that Fresno has the fewest tourist attractions with four or more stars on Tripadvisor and the fewest restaurants with four or more stars on Tripadvisor. It also states that it has the third-highest gasoline price at $5.33 per gallon.

The 10 worst cities for summer travel, according to Forbes Advisor, are listed below.

Jacksonville, Florida Colorado Springs, Colorado Fresno, California, Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Indianapolis, Indiana Louisville, Kentucky Tampa, Florida Tuscon, Arizona

YourCentralValley.com reached out to the City of Fresno for comment, at the time of this article they have not responded.

