Fresno nonprofit awarded $9K by Dollar General Literacy Foundation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno community-based nonprofit organization has been awarded $9,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a grant that aims to implement or expand new literacy initiatives, officials announced.

The Fresno nonprofit that was awarded the grand is the SER-Jobs for Progress, Inc., San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, which aims to provide affordable housing, education, employment, training services, and other services that may benefit the community as a whole, according to the non-profit website.

The grant comes from the award of nearly $70,000 in literacy grants to California nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools, according to officials.

The foundation, officials say, is meant to support learners across the county as they enrich their lives with literacy and education.

“We hope these funds provide resources needed to positively change students’ lives, helping them to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

These grants support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones, according to officials.

Officials with the foundation say the funds may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. To learn more, click here.

