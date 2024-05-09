Fresno’s ‘most prolific’ graffiti taggers arrested, mayor says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Fresno announced on Wednesday that a majority of the city’s most prolific taggers have been arrested.

The city states the accomplishment comes with the integration of the Fresno Police Department’s Graffiti Abatement Team, which was put into action on Feb. 20. In 2024, the team responded to over 34,000 service requests for graffiti, resulting in 97,000 pieces of graffiti being removed.

“This comprehensive and coordinated approach is intended to identify, arrest, and prosecute the most prolific graffiti vandals within our city and to be able to hold them accountable not only from arresting them, making sure they get jail time, and restitution paying back the victims of this crime,” said Mayor of Fresno Jerry Dyer.

Pictured below are images provided by Fresno PD of the prolific taggers and arrests followed by who they identify as wanted felony suspects:































As a result of the operation, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says 19 suspects have been identified and charges have been filed. He adds four suspects are outstanding.

“[The task force] has looked through over 7,200 different taggings and they have put together the ones that we identified as prolific taggers,” Balderrama said.

The mayor adds that of the 57 search warrants authored and served by police, seven firearms were seized as well as an illegal marijuana farm.

Dyer says those arrested comprised of suspects who caused “hundreds of thousands of dollars” of damage to the city, both public and private properties.

“There’s a theme here. If you’re going to tag in our city, this task force will identify you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Dyer.

Anyone who finds graffiti within the City of Fresno can report it through the FresGO App or by calling 311.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.