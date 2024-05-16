Fresno mayor announces proposed city budget for 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer publicly presented his proposed 2025 fiscal year budget at Fresno City Hall Wednesday morning.

The proposed budget for 2025 is close to $2 billion.

“The general fund accounts for $483 million, while enterprise and internal services total $898.7 million,” said Mayor Dyer. “The remaining $609.6 million is comprised of different special revenues such as Measure C, Measure P, various grants, as well as some of our capital funds.”

The mayor says the process began in January.

He met with all department directors and budget staff, to see what the city needs, what costs are increasing that are out of their control, and more.

“We look at what their revenues are projected revenues and ongoing expenses are going to be the carryover, meaning the dollars that haven’t been spent by the departments,” said Mayor Dyer.

He zeroed in on projected revenue resources in the budget and said there is a projected decline in some categories, such as sales taxes.

But he mentioned a 5.5% increase in property taxes, beginning in July.

“Property taxes continue to trend upward for the city for FY 25,” said Mayor Dyer.

Dyer also addressed the core reasons for the increased budget deficit.

Some include PG&E, safer grants, workers come, liability insurance, pension, overtime, and more.

The mayor mentioned new positions in all general fund departments are on hold, but no layoffs are planned.

The homelessness and housing issue is one of Dyer’s concerns. If state funding doesn’t come through, the city may use other resources at its disposal.

“If this funding is not restored, the city will need to tap into opioid settlement dollars and avoid 26 and beyond to minimize impacts to emergency shelter operations,” said the mayor.

Dyer says he’s more concerned about finances in 2026 than in 2025.

“I do know that there’s hope in the future,” said the mayor of Fresno. “I do believe that it’s going to turn around.”

The mayor says he will present the budget to Fresno City Council Thursday during the meeting.

It must be adopted by June 30.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.