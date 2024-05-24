Fresno man in court, accused of fentanyl death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 25-year-old Antwane Lee pleaded not guilty to a murder charge after 34-year-old Vernisha Green died from pills with fentanyl that Lee sold to Green.

Thursday was Lee’s arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and four counts of charges related to the possession, sale, and transfer to sell a controlled substance.

Lee is now the second person charged with murder related to fentanyl in Fresno County -the first was Cassidy Marie Gonzalez, who was charged with murder related to fentanyl in 2022. Her tentative jury trial date is set for July 25.

Elaine Hudson lost her son to fentanyl in 2020. She says Thursday’s ruling is a step in the right direction.

“Losing a child is the worst pain that you could ever imagine. And I feel like that if the penalties are harsher, the drug dealers will, you know, think about it before they sell these fentanyl pills,” Hudson said.

Since May 7, Fresno County has had 26 deaths connected to fentanyl. Hudson wants to make sure people like Lee are held accountable.

“I hope that they are able to start charging more individuals with murder because you know, my son was murdered. And so they need to get this fentanyl off the streets. They need to get these drug dealers off the street,” Hudson said.

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp released a statement in regard to Lee’s charges that reads, in part:

This case is an example of our collaborative efforts and we will be steadfast in seeking justice for the family of Ms. Green. More broadly, we will continue to do all we can to inform our lawmakers of the need to enhance penalties for fentanyl-related crimes. District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

A criminal defense attorney outlines what’s next for Lee’s case.

“The next step is a preliminary hearing in which the prosecution will put on evidence trying to establish probable cause that the suspected drug dealer knew the pills contained fentanyl and that the suspected drug dealer knew fentanyl could be deadly,” Criminal Defense Attorney Mark King said.

Lee’s next court date is scheduled for June 27 and his bail is posted at $1.2 million.

