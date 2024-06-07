Fresno man arrested after allegedly leading SLO County police on chase in stolen vehicle

The Arroyo Grande Police Department arrested a Fresno man on Wednesday after he stole a car and lead officers on a short vehicle chase, police said in a news release.

Daniel Ibarra, 41, allegedly broke into and tried to steal a locked vehicle parked on West Branch Street at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He did not succeed.

By the time police arrived on scene, Ibarra had already escaped in a different vehicle — so officers sent a “be on the lookout” notice for his license plate number to nearby police departments.

Ibarra was driving a vehicle stolen out of Fresno, the release said.

At 5:22 p.m., the Grover Beach Police Department spotted Ibarra’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Ibarra refused to stop, leading Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande police officers in a short vehicle chase. Officers ended the pursuit “to protect the safety of the public,” the release said.

The Pismo Beach Police Department found the vehicle abandoned on Skyline Drive at 5:55 p.m., police said.

Arroyo Grade Police Department officers then found Ibarra walking on North Oak Park and James Way.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of charges of conspiracy, attempted theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Police also located his accomplice, Fresno resident Corina Medrano, the release said.

Medrano, 32, was arrested on suspicion of charges of conspiracy, attempted theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, providing false identification to a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Medrano also had two outstanding felony arrest warrants for burglary and vehicle theft, police said.

The pair were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

As of Friday morning, Medrano was still booked at the jail in lieu of $145,000 bail, but Ibarra was no longer in custody, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log.