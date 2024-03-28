Fresno man allegedly gave middle schoolers Molly, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen after enticing her with drugs has been arrested in his home in Fresno, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Police say last week they responded to a report regarding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl after enticing her with promises of drugs.

Detectives say after an exhaustive investigation, they executed a search warrant on a home in Fresno and arrested 23-year-old Josue Patino.

Investigators claim Patino had allegedly been illicitly distributing substances identified as marijuana and MDMA, also known as Molly, to minors at Wahington Academic Middle School.

Officers say Patino was booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges related to assault, drug distribution, and endangerment of minors.

Anyone with any additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8522.

