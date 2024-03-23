Fresno faces $37M budget deficit for 2025 fiscal year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has now joined the list of California cities facing a budget deficit.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer told the city council that the city was over $37 million in the red.

“As we began to monitor or budgetary numbers really on a monthly basis, we could see trends starting to go in a different direction over the last few years,” said Dyer.

Mayor Dyer says the city has seen a decrease in revenue from sales, cannabis, and business taxes over the last couple of months.

While also dealing with an increase in the cost of utilities and wages across the board due to inflation.

“Pension additional six million. Workers comp 5.2 million risk or liability insurance increases of 1.8 million PG&E increases of 4.2 million, plus some of the contractual obligations we had with labor as well as service providers,” Dyer said.

Over the next six weeks, the mayor’s office will be making three percent cuts to department’s budgets throughout the city to help offset the lack of funds.

Dyer says there will also be a pause on new hires, but positions held by employees who retire will be backfilled.

“I don’t anticipate at this time based on the number we’re seeing to have to resort to any time of layoffs but there are things we are going to do that will impact employees,” said Dyer.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi says the current deficit is eye-opening.

“We are finally forced to focus on the department that generates revenue and the activities in the city that generate revenue,” said Karbassi.

Mayor Dyer will present his 2025 budget for the City of Fresno in May.

