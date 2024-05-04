Fresno’s dogs are being taken to Oregon to help with overpopulation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dogs from Fresno are being transported across state lines to assist shelters that are dealing with overcrowding, helping reduce the strain on local facilities and ensuring shelter dogs get a new home.

Fresno Furry Friends is the non-profit responsible for taking dogs from California to Oregon. Founder Mona Ahmed says on Friday, and every other Friday, she loads dogs into a van and takes them out of the state.

Ahmed said she goes into kill shelters, takes photos of dogs who are in danger of being put down, and relays the photos to rescue shelters in Oregon. From there, Ahmed says the rescues will inquire about the dogs, she will pick up the dogs the shelters ask for, and then prep them for travel.

The preparation includes getting the dogs tested, finding the fosters to get them out of the shelters, getting the dogs’ health certificates, and preparing the van to take them to Oregon.

It’s a long process, but Ahmed says it’s necessary to ensure the dogs do not die in the shelters.

“We’re really tired, going to bed at like 12, 1, and getting up at 4:30,” she said, “and we’re all volunteers – I don’t go on vacations and I tell my husband if I go – they’ll die.”

Ahmed says the main cause for so many dogs needing homes, and shelters being overrun, is backyard breeders in Fresno.

“The rescues are packed, fosters are packed, shelters are packed, so where are they coming from? Strays and backyard breeders.”

Ahmed says backyard breeders are keeping dog populations up for profit – and says it is unacceptable that they are not penalized more harshly.

“I was told it is $50 for a breeding license,” she said. “It should be $5,000, so not everyone becomes a backyard breeder.”

Ahmed warns that, unless backyard breeders are stopped, she and others like her will continue to bear the brunt of the dog overpopulation in Fresno.

“So many people do the same thing that I do,” she said, “but it’s tiring and it is becoming worse, and worse, and worse.”

