Fresno has different population totals on city limits signs. Will the real number be posted?

The fifth-largest city in California might have a population of more than half a million people, but the exact number depends on who you ask.

If you ask the U.S. Census Bureau, Fresno has a population estimate of 545,567 people (about half the population of Maine) as of July 1, 2022.

If you ask the state Department of Finance’s demographic research unit population estimates for state cities, Fresno takes the fifth spot with 543,428 population as of Jan. 1, 2023.

And yes, Fresno is larger than Sacramento, the state capital, which came in sixth place in the 10 largest cities in the state with a population of 518,161. Bakersfield came in ninth place with 408,373 people.

But if you look at Fresno’s population on the city limit signs on highways, there is a discrepancy.

If you drive to Fresno northbound or southbound on Highway 41, southwest on Highway 168 or east on Highway 180, the population numbers on the city limit signs don’t match.

A Fresno city limit/population sign on northbound Highway 41 south of the Jensen Avenue exit tallies the city’s population at 500,121. Other highway signs have differing population numbers for Fresno. María G. Ortiz-Briones /mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

On Highways 41 and 168, the signs report 500,121 (about half the population of Montana) people. While on Highway 180 the population number is 525,832.

“We are responsible for updating the population on those signs,” said Alex Aguilera, public information officer for Caltrans in Fresno and Kings counties.

According to Aguilera, Caltrans updates freeway population signs whenever they see a 5% population increase based on data from the state Department of Finance.

“We fabricate, maintain and install the signs,” Aguilera said.

When asked why the discrepancy on freeway city limits population signs in the area, Aguilera said Caltrans updates the numbers if there is a project nearby or if they see that 5% increase.

“I reached out to traffic operations and made them aware of the issue and they said if the sign continues to be in good condition, then they can create a plate with the most up-to-date numbers. That way they’re both correlating and showing the same number,” Aguilera said.

A Fresno city limit/population sign on westbound Highway 180 east of the Marks Avenue exit, tallies the city’s population at 525,832. Other highway signs have differing population numbers for Fresno. María G. Ortiz-Briones /mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

He said that now Caltrans’ traffic operations personnel are aware that city limits signs for Fresno are showing different population numbers, “they are going to get the issue addressed.”

“That way when the public is driving through, there isn’t a confusion on the size of the population of the city, that way they’re matching,” Aguilera said.

Aguilera didn’t provide a cost or a timeline of when the signs would be replaced but said traffic operations will have to run the numbers from the Department of Finance again to get the most up-to-date numbers, put a request with the signs crew to get the signs made and they will get those signs updated.

According to Aguilera, population signs are usually placed on state freeways whenever people are entering the city.

“Looking just at Google Maps here you have the 41 that runs through Fresno from the north and the South. So that would be two. You have the 99 that comes from the Southeast and the Northwest, so that would be another two, which makes it 4. And then we have the 180 the. So that would be another two so. That makes it 6. And then you have the 168. But that doesn’t run across Fresno that connects with the 180, so that would be 7 signs,” Aguilera said.

Aguilera said usually when they put a request to do signs, it makes it easier for their sign crews to get multiple signs done at once.

Of the 10 largest cities in California, only three gained population in the state department of finance 2023 report: Sacramento had the largest percentage gain in population (0.2 percent, or 1,203) followed by Bakersfield (0.2 percent, or 882) and Fresno (0.1 percent, or 599).

A Fresno city limit/population sign on southbound Highway 41 north of the Friant Road exit, tallies the city’s population at 500,121. Other highway signs have differing population numbers for Fresno. María G. Ortiz-Briones / mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com