Fresno detectives investigate shooting that sends man in his 30s to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon in central Fresno.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:45 p.m. at Fruit and Hammond avenues and found a man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not known.

Trueba Vega said it’s not known if the shooting is gang related, but they are looking into it. She added that it wasn’t clear if the victim lived at the residence or what he was doing there.

“Detectives will try to determine that during the investigation,” Vega said. “There were a good number of people standing around when I got here. That was after the fact, and we’re hoping that at least some of those people were able to see or hear something that can help us and piece this together.”

It’s unknown how many suspects were involved, Trueba Vega said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.