Fresno County worker allegedly stole over $97,000 from EBT recipients

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman used her employment at Fresno County to allegedly steal over $97,000 in funds that were supposed to be for EBT recipients, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Desiree Henriette Ortiz used her position with the Department of Social Services to access EBT recipient information to steal funds from their accounts. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges have been filed against Ortiz.

The DA says Ortiz carried out the theft by using the information that she had stolen to change the passwords to the accounts and subsequently used the funds in those accounts for her benefit. She was cited on May 31.

Officials say the estimated total amount lost due to the reimbursement of stolen benefits was $97,375.05. The investigation into Ortiz’s actions began after an internal audit by the Fresno County Department of Social Services.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Ortiz faces a maximum of 11 years and 8 months in local custody.

Fresno County has been approached for comment in response to the charges being filed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.