Fresno County recognized for Poverello House’s kitchen renovation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno has been recognized with a 2024 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for the kitchen renovation at Poverello House.

According to officials, the award honors innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2023 to assist the Poverello House in renovating and building a new kitchen to feed meals to anyone experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity, becoming the first no-cost restaurant for anyone in need in the State of California, officials say.

Officials say every cent of the $2.5 million was used for the kitchen’s renovation.

“This award from NACo rewards the vision of the Board of Supervisors to mitigate food insecurity, recognizes the hard work from those in the CAO office to expedite this ARPA allocation, and acknowledges the Special Accounting Team in the Auditor-Controller’s department for ensuring compliance with Treasury requirements,” said County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland.

Officials say each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. For more information, click here.

