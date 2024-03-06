Fresno County’s Measure B that grew from Yokuts Valley controversy failing in early results

Early primary results show a measure that would affirm local control over name changes of unincorporated county places appears to be headed for defeat.

Measure B grew from a political fight that started over the federal government’s decision to change the name of a Fresno County unincorporated area to Yokuts Valley from Squaw Valley, which is widely considered a slur.

An initial tally released just after polls closed, showed Measure B received 22,191 yes votes, or 35.11%, and 41,009 no votes, or 64.89%. This first report reflects 63,200 votes from ballots returned via mail by Monday, March 4. Measure B requires a majority vote to pass.

Opponents to the measure – which include Democratic Assemblymembers James C. Ramos of San Bernardino, Joaquin Arambula of Fresno, state Sen. Anna Caballero of Merced, League of Women Voters of Fresno and Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley — said the county wants to avoid state law and that the measure is specific response to the renaming of Squaw Valley.

In 2022, a group of community activists filed a formal name change request to federal authorities to change the name of an unincorporated Fresno County foothill community from Squaw Valley to Yokuts Valley. The term “squaw” is widely considered a slur against native women. The federal board approved the name change, which applies to federal agencies and maps, in January 2023.

Separately, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a law in 2022 that removed the term “squaw” from geographic features and place names in the state. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig spearheaded an unsuccessful lawsuit against the state over the law, which a judge threw out in December, arguing county lacked the standing to sue the state as a political subdivision of the state. The County is appealing the decision.

For Fresno social justice activist Gloria Hernandez, the initial results send a message that voters don’t want to waste taxpayer money on this renaming fight. She added that the public already had a chance to weigh in on the name change.

“The good ol’ boys are wasting money appealing the lawsuit,” Hernandez told The Bee on Tuesday night. “They should let it go.”

Supporters of “Yes on Measure B” — which include Supervisors Steven Brandau and Magsig — say the measure is about sending a message to Sacramento and Washington that name changes in Fresno County should remain at the local control. Magsig represents District 5, which includes the unincorporated Fresno County foothill community of Yokuts Valley, formerly Squaw Valley, that’s at the center of the name change debate.

Spokesperson Sonja Dosti said in a text to The Bee Tuesday afternoon that subject to prevailing state law, the board of supervisors already has the control to change geographic and place names within their jurisdictions.

In a call with The Bee on Tuesday night, Magsig reacted to the initial results.

“I know that there’s more votes that need to be counted,” he said, “but at the end of the day, having the voters weigh in on both of those issues is very informative to me. And whatever the outcome on (Measures) A and B, I fully respect what the voters choose.”

Initial results on Fresno County Measure A

Initial results Tuesday indicate that a ballot measure that would keep Fresno County elections for sheriff and district attorney in non-presidential years appears to be headed for passage. Measure A requires a majority vote to pass.

An initial release showed that Measure A received 34,351, or 55.17% yes votes, and 27,910 no votes, or 44.83%. This first report reflects 62,261 votes from ballots returned via mail by Monday, March 4.

A 2022 law requires counties to schedule DA and sheriff elections in presidential primary election years, except for some counties whose charters specifically designated when those elections take place.

Measure A, also supported by Brandau and Magsig, asked voters to amend the Fresno County Charter to expressly state that the elections for DA and sheriff revert back to non-presidential election years, which they said keeps “partisan noise” out of the races.

Opponents to the measure — Democratic Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula of Fresno, state Sen. Anna Caballero of Merced and the League of Women Voters of Fresno — said the state law is meant to improve representation of these key law enforcement positions, because more people turnout to vote in presidential election years. They also said if Measure A passes, it would “surely” be challenged in the courts.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, center, with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, left, and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, right, speak at a press conference Friday, Feb 3, 2023 in Fresno. Measure A will ask voters to weigh in on election cycles for the district attorney and and sheriff.