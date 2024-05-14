Fresno County deputies prepare for fast-paced emergency responses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is an important and dangerous part of the job: fast-paced emergency response. There are techniques to learn to do it safely.

“We train our deputies to make sure we have control of the intersection, that people are stopping and acknowledging us so we don’t go through a stop sign and get hit,” said Deputy Charlie Johnson with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office utilized the Fresno Police Regional Training Center to practice emergency response. It was a 10-hour session for deputies of all experience levels, from new hires to even those getting ready to retire.

“This is mandatory training they do have to attend. It’s not a voluntary deal, it’s required training for the State of California and the department,” said Deputy Johnson.

During any given pursuit, not only does law enforcement have to concentrate on the road, but they also use their radio to call out streets, and suspect movements, and watch out for cross traffic. They are multi-tasking during a high-stress situation.

The training begins inside with a refresher course on basic driving skills and laws and then continues with the hands-on drive through the obstacle course.

“You’re going to see a lot of cones really and that’s just so we can really change up the roadway for them out here. There are stops signs where they have to stop for the intersection to make sure it’s properly clear. In the event of a real code three run or pursuit that they are properly clearing the intersection for the safety of the people on the road,” Deputy Johnson said.

While those being trained work on increasing their speed on this course, Deputy Johnson says everyone has different comfort levels.

The focus is on getting the job properly done while remaining safe.

“We tell them to listen to what we’re telling them inside. Be comfortable, don’t overdrive your car, don’t outdrive your abilities, and just be safe when we’re out here doing it just like we need to do when we’re out there driving the real thing,” he said.

