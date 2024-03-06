Fresno cop in Santa Cruz Boardwalk scuffle pleads to lesser charge. Here’s his sentence

A Fresno police officer charged with battery on a Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk security guard has pleaded no contest to trespassing and has had the battery charge dismissed, The Fresno Bee has learned.

Jason Serrano, a police officer of about 27 years, changed his plea on Feb. 15 from “not guilty” to no contest for misdemeanor trespassing charges, according to his attorney, Peter Leeming. The more serious battery charge was dismissed, he said.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to at least seven requests for comment since the court hearing on Feb. 15.

Serrano’s case was a personnel matter and thus confidential, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said when asked about the sentencing. There has been no change to Serrano’s employment with the police department, Dooley said.

Serrano, 53, was charged after an incident about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021, in which Santa Cruz police said he and his wife were involved in a scuffle with a security guard south of a large parking lot on the beach between Riverside Avenue and Beach Street.

A portion of the police report released to The Bee noted minor injuries to the guard, which included bite marks. The couple was cited and released, the report said.

Serrano was given a conditional sentence, according to Santa Cruz County Superior Court records. He must complete 50 hours of community service and write an apology letter by Nov. 15, and also attend 12 one-hour sessions of anger management or therapy by Feb. 15, 2025.

He must also stay away from the location of the incident, 400 Beach Street in Santa Cruz, and pay court fees, records show.

Serrano works as an instructor at the police training center, and is married to Mayor Jerry Dyer’s niece, Dawnelle Serrano, the daughter of Dyer’s sister.

Charges noted in claim against city

Serrano’s charges came to light in a claim for damages from Lt. Ignacio Ruiz, who has accused Fresno Police Department leaders of racism and favoritism. Ruiz wrote in his claim the incident was as an example of what he considers to be favoritism because of Serrano’s connection to Dyer’s niece, and because Serrano has continued to work throughout the ongoing charge.