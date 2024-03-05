Fresno Co. voters weigh in on Measure E to support Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, Fresno County voters will decide on Measure E. A quarter of a cent sales tax is intended to raise $63 million a year for Fresno State University, each year the tax is in effect.

Proponents like Tim Orman, who’s the general consultant for Yes on Measure E, say the tax would not be added to basic necessities like food, and the money would stay in Fresno County.

“What Measure E will do is give Fresno state the ability to thrive,” he said.

Orman says the measure would allow Fresno State to construct new buildings, repair aging infrastructure on campus, and improve many student programs from Ag to nursing.

“It would include affordable student housing. It will also include more money in the form of an endowment for financial aid for students that need it,” he said.

On the other hand, those who oppose the measure argue residents already pay state income tax, and that needs to be used to fund Fresno State.

Brook Ashjian, who is against the measure, says it is not the county’s responsibility to pay for a state-funded university. He says county residents should not have to fill in their gaps in funding.

“57 other counties get a free pass and don’t have to pay, and they can come to Fresno State,” he said.

He also says lower-income residents will feel the impact of the quarter-of-a-cent tax on their budgets more.

“So really it’s a double tax, and it’s a tax on the poor. Because you know, I mean, while it’s an equal percentage, there’s obviously a differential in pay for people who make more money in the valley,” he said.

Still, it has its supporters. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is one of them.

“The reality is the state of California hasn’t paid for it, and at some point in time we take things into our own control, and hopefully we pass this measure,” Dyer said.

In order to pass the measure, it needs 50 percent plus one of the vote. It was on the ballot back in 2022, but failed then.

