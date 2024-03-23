Fresno Co. farmers disappointed after water allocation results

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County farmers are disappointed following the announcement of the Bureau of Reclamation regarding an update to the water allocations for the Central Valley Project water users.

Officials say the initial allocation for South of Delta agricultural contractors, including Westlands Water District, was set at 15 percent of the total water contract. Friday’s announcement revises the previous allocation to 35 percent for South of Delta agricultural contractors.

“Inadequate and unpredictable water supplies have a direct impact on the communities and farms in the San Joaquin Valley and their ability to feed the nation and the world,” said Allison Febbo, General Manager, of Westlands Water District.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says they were expecting a bit more.

“It’s good news in the sense that it went up, a little disappointing in the fact that we had the wettest year on record last year followed by a fairly decent year right now in Northern California, and yet we’re still sitting at a 35 percent allocation,” he said. “Obviously, it would have been nicer to see a larger one but this isn’t the end allocation.”

Jacobsen says that he expects that number to rise. It is expected that the upcoming rain might help.

