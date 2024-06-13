Fresno City Attorney comments on Valley Children’s wage theft lawsuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wage theft lawsuit has been filed against Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, and Fresno City’s Attorney released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation.

According to Fresno City’s Attorney, Andrew Janz, the lawsuit includes other concerns besides wage theft.

My office is in receipt of the formal complaint filed in Madera County by Brian Whelan, the attorney representing those in the class action suit against Valley Children’s which concerns, among other things, wage theft. The City Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction over any hospital offices and facilities located in the City of Fresno. No further comment will be provided as our investigation is ongoing. Andrew Janz.

He also says that if they do not have jurisdiction over the case, it will be forwarded to the State Labor Commissioner for prosecution.

