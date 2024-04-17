Fresno CHP finds beer cans in vehicle, says to not drink and drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After detaining an individual for allegedly driving under the influence, officers with the California Highway Patrol remind the public of the importance of not taking that risk.

Officers found several cans of beer in a vehicle in Fresno, detaining the driver after the fact. In the vehicle, they also found a baby seat with some beer cans in the cup holders of the seat.

Because of this incident, CHP reminds the public that there is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Officers remind the public to stay safe and to stay sober by offering a sober ride to a friend who might be impaired, and if they suspect someone is driving impaired, to report it by calling 911.

