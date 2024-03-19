Freshmen duo making instant impact for Norfolk State women
Freshmen duo making instant impact for Norfolk State women
Freshmen duo making instant impact for Norfolk State women
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
Starting at $1,500 and with dimensions that aren’t much bigger than a traditional clamshell, ASUS’ Zenbook Duo is the first dual-screen laptop you’d actually want to buy.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
Julia Reel accused a Hubbard Inn employee of physically assaulting her. The Chicago establishment responded on social media and took legal action.
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
Bonuses fell across Wall Street during a challenging 2023, according to a new report, but some bosses were able to buck that trend.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — are holding primaries on Tuesday.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Though Iowa earned the No. 2 overall seed, the Hawkeyes drew a brutal region.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Are you ready for March Madness?
Nvidia's GTC 2024 conference kicks off Monday and the AI darling is expected to announce a slew of new products and updates.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
For retirees, the moves made with retirement accounts in this year could lower the tax bill next April.