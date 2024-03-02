Find fresh, flavorful Italian dishes at this Westlake Village eatery

TechCrunch

YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.