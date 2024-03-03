Fresh 15 winner using prize money to help runners, family in Kenya

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For 11 years fresh has held the Fresh 15 race to raise money for local charities.

Over 4,000 runners expected to participate in Fresh 15 race

“We’ve given about $1.7 million back to the community, its 30 different charities,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman/CEO for the Brookshire Grocery Company.

For the last two years, the race has sold out. Amy Pemberton from Tyler and her friend Jacey Barrier from Lindale were lucky to get a spot in the race and say they love the environment of the event.

“Just throughout the race, all of the encouragement and support from the community,” said Amy Pemberton, Tyler Fresh 15k participant.

“Yea and it’s so organized, everyone does such a good job putting it together and having the swag bags for us,” said Jacey Barrier, Lindale Fresh 15k participant.

Overall female 15K winner 24-year-old Sarah Naibei traveled from Kenya just for the Fresh 15. She said the Tyler race is like no other.

“This really stands alone, after you finish, there are snacks, drinks, enjoy the fun and the weather is good, friendly people,” said Sarah Naibei, overall female 15K winner.

Joining Naibei from Kenya was the first-place runner and overall male winner 25-year-old Raymond Magut. He also won the race back in 2022.

“This race means a lot for him, he has won this, and he is the course record holder to this date,” said Magut’s translator.

He will be taking $3,000 home with him, but says he plans to use it on others.

“He says he’s going to use this money to help some upcoming runners those he trains with,” said a translator for Magut.

Magut added that he will also be helping with his sibling’s school fees. All the runners are excited to come back next year.

