A frequent flyer who's racked up over 23 million miles shares the best way to pack for a trip

Tom Stuker, who works as a car dealership consultant in New Jersey, told The Washington Post that he packs as minimally as possible whenever he travels. Stuker said that he only packs the bare necessities and one backup — and it can't be complicated to clean.

"Try to pack light and only use a carry-on. Most places have inexpensive laundromats within walking distance," Stuker told the Post in an earlier interview.

When it comes to packing clothes, Stuker said that he does two things — he rolls some of them and keeps the rest in hangers and plastic garment bags from dry cleaners. The one thing Stuker often packs in his carry-on is a pair of Lululemon pants, which he says works for both business and pleasure.

Toiletries are something Stuker said he doesn't pack that much of, adding that he can buy and replace these items while traveling. Stuker told the Post in the interview that he also doesn't bring along pillows or blankets on flights.

Stuker purchased a lifetime pass with United Airlines for $290,000 in 1990, visiting over 100 countries and racking up millions of miles in the process. United stopped selling the pass in 1994. Stuker and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Stuker isn't the only frequent flyer who believes in traveling light. A man who's traveled with his family full-time since 2020 said he only packs clothing that matches everything else he brings along. A solo backpacker who's been to 40 countries said that she regularly repeats outfits while traveling.

Read the original article on Business Insider