Frenship High School's Jourdan Diaz selected as Lubbock A-J's Student of the Week

Jourdan Diaz, a senior at Frenship High School, was selected as this week's Avalanche-Journal Student of the Week. He was selected by A-J readers who voted in an online poll that ran Monday through Thursday.

Diaz was nominated by leaders at his school and was among nominees for the A-J Student of the Week program.

According to his teachers, Diaz has only been in the Frenship High School Audio/Visual program for a year and a half and has exceeded all expectations. He has used his skills learned in AV to assist him in Business Professionals of America, earning him a state qualification, and has a summer internship lined up with a marketing firm in Oklahoma. Jourdan leads through example, and always works hard to make sure things are done well and to the best of his ability. He works for Frenship.tv and maintains a job outside of school successfully. He is the Media chapter SkillsUSA Treasurer and a part of the state qualifying Audio Video QuizBowl team.

How to nominate

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins at 5 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced in the A-J's weekend edition.

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

