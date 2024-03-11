French state hit by cyberattacks of "unprecedented intensity" - media reports

People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica

PARIS (Reuters) - Several government departments have been the target of computer attacks of "unprecedented intensity", French news agency AFP reported, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

BFM TV reported that several government departments have been the target of computer attacks since Sunday. It quoted a government source as saying that at this stage, there is no indication of a Russian attack.

No government services were disrupted due to the attack, French media reported.

