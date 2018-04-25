    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Trump in 3-day trip to Washington

    French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as he listens to a question in French from a student at George Washington University, Wednesday April 25, 2018, in Washington. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

    French President Emmanuel Macron drew Wednesday on the “shared bond” of U.S.-French relations to call for a rejection of isolationism and instead for the countries to bond together anew for a 21st century security.

    Macron opened a joint meeting of Congress, saying “the American and French people have had a rendezvous with freedom.”

    Speaking almost directly to President Donald Trump, Macron quickly turned to the top issues of Syria, free trade and the Paris accord on climate change — issues where he and Trump disagree — as he urged the United States not to retreat from world affairs, but to embrace its historic role as a military leader of world affairs.

    Macron was speaking as part of his visit to the United States. It’s the first time a president from France has addressed Congress in more than a decade, but follows a tradition of foreign leaders appearing at the U.S. Capitol. (AP)

