French police report rise in racist and religion- based offences

Racist, xenophobic and religion-based hate offences surged 32 percent in France last year, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Police forces said they recorded 8,500 crimes and misdemeanours targeting the victim's ethnicity, nationality, race or religion.

SSMSI, the French Interior Ministry's statistics service, highlighted a marked rise towards the end of the year – coinciding with the period following Hamas's attack on 7 October on Israel and the retaliatory campaign in Gaza.

"The increase can be seen from October, with a level of offences holding at the same high level in November before falling back in December," the report said.

France's Representative Council of Jewish Institutions (CRIF) said in January that it had recorded four times as many antisemitic acts last year as in 2022, at 1,676.

"There was an explosion in numbers after 7 October," it added.

Types

Most racist, xenophobic or anti-religious acts were provocations, insults and defamation, the report found.

Men, people aged between 25 and 54, as well as citizens of African countries, were especially targeted, it added.

However, only four percent of victims filed criminal complaints.

'Paris danger zone'

The report said the rate of hate crimes in Paris was almost three times higher than the national average.

“Here, at the Camp des Milles, France was what it should never again become,” he added.



