French Open glance: Tsonga out; Djokovic, Nadal, Muguruza in

A quick look at the French Open:

WEDNESDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's second round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 5 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 10 David Goffin, No. 11 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 16 Lucas Pouille, No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 25 Steve Johnson.

Seeded winners in the women's second round: No. 4 Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Venus Williams, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 23 Sam Stosur, No. 27 Yulia Putintseva, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 32 Zhang Shuai.

WEDNESDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Seeded losers in the men's second round: No. 23 Ivo Karlovic.

Seeded losers in the women's second round: No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 15 Petra Kvitova, No. 18 Kiki Bertens.

STAT OF THE DAY

1996 — The last time a "lucky loser" — someone who failed to qualify for the main draw but got into the field anyway when someone else withdrew — reached the women's third round at the French Open. Ons Jabeur, a Tunisian ranked 114th, did just that by beating Cibulkova 6-4, 6-3.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"At the beginning I was way better. Then the warmup ended." — Robin Haase, joking about his 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 loss to nine-time French Open champion Nadal.

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

With Serena Williams only a spectator, and the woman who replaced her at No. 1, Angelique Kerber, already out of the tournament, three of the women considered possible title contenders are in second-round action on Day 5: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina. None has won a Grand Slam championship, although Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up last year, and Halep reached the final at Roland Garros in 2014. Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, Halep (who is recovering from a torn ligament in her right ankle) plays Tatjana Maria, and Svitolina meets Tsvetana Pironkova. Among those in men's action are No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and No. 18 Nick Kyrgios.

