French Open glance: Murray, Wawrinka win; Zverev, Konta out

A quick look at the French Open:

TUESDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's first round: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 8 Kei Nishikori, No. 13 Tomas Berdych, No. 15 Gael Monfils, No. 18 Nick Kyrgios, No. 21 John Isner, No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro.

Seeded winners in the women's first round: No. 3 Simona Halep, No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 12 Madison Keys, No. 17 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 20 Barbora Strycova, No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina, No. 28 Caroline Garcia.

TUESDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 9 Alexander Zverev, No. 27 Sam Querrey.

Seeded losers in the women's first round: No. 7 Johanna Konta.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — American men left out of the 11 who entered in the main draw, making for the smallest U.S. contingent in the second round at Roland Garros since 2011.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I just expect a little more respect." — French wild-card Laurent Lokoli, talking about why he refused to shake Martin Klizan's hand after their match.

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Venus Williams starts things off in the morning in the main stadium on Day 4, facing Kurumi Nara of Japan, followed by a test for defending champion Garbine Muguruza against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a 10th title at Roland Garros includes a second-round matchup against Robin Haase of the Netherlands, while 2016 champion Novak Djokovic — with Andre Agassi in his corner as a coach — plays Joao Sousa of Portugal. The locals will keep a close eye on 13th-seeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic, who dealt with back pain and deficits before winning in the first round, and now takes on 2012 runner-up Sara Errani.

