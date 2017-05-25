FRENCH OPEN '17: Rafael Nadal seeks his record 10th title

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Britain's Andy Murray makes a forehand return to United States' Sam Querrey during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Heading into the French Open, the men at Nos. 1-5 in the ATP rankings are all 30 or older for the first time in history. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, FIle)

Men to watch at the French Open, where play begins Sunday:

ANDY MURRAY

Ranked: 1

Age: 30

Country: Britain

2017 Match Record: 16-7

2017 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 45

Major Titles: 3 — Wimbledon ('13, '16), U.S. Open ('12)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-Runner-Up, '15-Lost in Semifinals, '14-SF, '13-Did Not Play, '12-QF

Aces: Reached at least semifinals on four of past five appearances — losing to Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic each time. ... Ranks only 39th on tour by winning 78 percent of his service games in 2017.

Topspin: Neither his serve nor movement are up to par this season. If he can't get those straightened out, his stay in Paris could be short.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Ranked: 2

Age: 30

Country: Serbia

2017 Match Record: 20-6

2017 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 67

Major Titles: 12 — French Open ('16), Australian Open ('08, '11, '12, '13, '15, '16), Wimbledon ('11, '14, '15), U.S. Open ('11, '15)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-Won Championship, '15-RU, '14-RU, '13-SF, '12-RU

Aces: Last year's title in Paris made him first man since Rod Laver in 1969 with four consecutive major championships. ... Also made him eighth man with career Grand Slam. ... Hasn't won a major trophy since.

Topspin: Not that long ago, was far and away the favorite at every tournament he entered. That aura has disappeared. ... Will be intriguing to see what effect his trial coaching partnership with Andre Agassi has.

STAN WAWRINKA

Ranked: 3

Age: 32

Country: Switzerland

2017 Match Record: 16-8 (entering Geneva tournament)

2017 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 15

Major Titles: 3 — French Open ('15), Australian Open ('14), U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-SF, '15-W, '14-1st, 13-QF, '12-4th

Aces: Lost 4 of 6 matches entering tuneup at Geneva. ... 2015 title makes him only 30-or-older men's champion in Paris since Andres Gomez in 1990.

Topspin: No matter how poorly he might be playing entering a Grand Slam tournament, the sport's biggest stages tend to bring out his best lately. If that beautiful one-handed backhand is clicking, watch out.

RAFAEL NADAL

Ranked: 4

Age: 30 (turns 31 on June 3)

Country: Spain

2017 Match Record: 36-6

2017 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 72

Major Titles: 14 — French Open ('05, '06, '07, '08, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14), Wimbledon ('08, '10), U.S. Open ('10, '13), Australian Open ('09)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-3rd, '15-QF, '14-W, '13-W, '12-W, '11-W

Aces: Only man with nine trophies from one major. ... Withdrew from last year's French Open before third round because of injured left wrist but seems back at his healthy best lately.

Topspin: Popular pick to win 10th championship, and rightly so, given his history of dominance on red clay and recent resurgence on the surface, including a 17-match winning streak and three consecutive tournament titles.

DOMINIC THIEM

Ranked: 7

Age: 23

Country: Austria

2017 Match Record: 29-12

2017 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 8

Major Titles: 0 — Best: SF, French Open ('16)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-SF, '15-2nd, '14-2nd, '13-DNP, '12-DNP

Aces: Grand Slam breakthrough a year ago marked him as an up-and-coming contender. ... Playing well on clay in 2017, beating Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal; losses came against Nadal, Novak Djokovic and top-20 player David Goffin.

Topspin: Knack for strong returning — he ranks eighth on clay-court matches in 2017, breaking 31 percent of the time — and solid all-around game make him a threat to beat anyone on any given day.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Ranked: 10

Age: 20

Country: Germany

2017 Match Record: 27-9

2017 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 4

Major Titles: 0 — Best: 3rd, French Open ('16), Australian Open ('17), Wimbledon ('16)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-3rd, '15-DNP, '14-DNP, '13-DNP, '12-DNP

Aces: Victory over Novak Djokovic in Italian Open final made Zverev youngest to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic a decade ago. ... Also allowed Zverev to make top-10 debut.

Topspin: Still inexperienced, but the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev possesses the skills and temperament to take a big step into the second week of a major tournament.

JACK SOCK

Ranked: 15

Age: 24

Country: United States

2017 Match Record: 22-8

2017 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 3

Major Titles: 0 — Best: 4th, French Open ('15), U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 French Opens: '16-3rd, '15-4th, '14-3rd, '13-2nd, '12-DNP

Aces: Half of his losses this season came against top-10 players (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Milos Raonic).

Topspin: Game doesn't necessarily appear built for clay — big serve, big forehand — but some of his best results have come on the slow surface, which he says he enjoys competing on.

