French MPs debate legislation to ban harmful ‘forever chemicals’

French lawmakers are debating a bill to ban the production and sale of products that contain PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals that break down slowly and have been linked to cancer. MPs are divided over the legislation, while industry groups are opposed – arguing that banning the chemicals would mean layoffs.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly were on Thursday debating a bill to ban the production, import, export and sale of some products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, called PFAS.

Used in some non-stick and stain-resistant products, PFAS are sometimes called "forever chemicals", because they take a long time to break down and have been detected in water, air, fish and soil in the remotest corners of the globe.

Prime Minister Gabriel said the bill, introduced by Greens MP Nicolas Thierry, is unnecessary because the use of PFAS is an issue that should be addressed on a European level.

The European Union is considering a blanket ban, but Thierry said the timeframe was too long.

The French proposal would ban by 2026 the use of PFAS in kitchen utensils and cosmetics, as well as most clothing, except for some safety gear. The entire textile industry would come under the ban by 2030.

The legislation would also set up monitoring of PFAS in water supplies across France, and would require companies to pay to clean up any spills or pollution.

Industrial pushback

The company says 3,000 jobs in its Rumilly and Tournus factories that produce Tefal non-stick pans would be under threat.

