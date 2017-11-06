French league targets Saint-Etienne after pitch invasion

PARIS (AP) — The French league will investigate the incidents that marred a soccer match between Saint-Etienne and Lyon after home fans invaded the pitch and unfurled an aggressive banner calling for "hatred" during a 5-0 loss.

The derby between the two neighbors at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium was halted twice on Sunday. Referee Clement Turpin stopped the game for a second time in the 84th minute when fans descended from the stands.

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir appeared to spark the invasion by taking off his shirt and raising it in front of angry home fans after his second goal of the night. Turpin led the players away and riot police sprinted onto the field to restore order. The game resumed after more than 30 minutes.

The French soccer federation's ethics committee said in a statement Monday it has asked the league's disciplinary commission to open a disciplinary case.