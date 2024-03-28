French lawmakers debate bill to ban hair discrimination

France's parliament is weighing legislation against a form of discrimination that's often overlooked: prejudicial treatment on the basis of hair. The bill is inspired by laws in the United States, where anti-racism campaigners have long argued that black people face unfair pressure to modify their natural hair.

"They called me into the office and said, 'we know you care about your hair ...' And I said, 'oh and you don't?'"

Fanta, a former police officer, is black. She says she's experienced what's been dubbed in France discrimination capillaire – hair discrimination.

"They asked me to straighten it because it wasn't professional. My hair, even if I straighten it, the minute I take a shower it'll go curly again. So they were telling me: 'we don't accept you as you are'."

The message doesn't have to be said out loud to get through, says Louis, a student in his early 20s.

"There have been certain times when I've had interviews for internships and I've realised that my hair was a problem for them, and that people prefer a, how shall I put it, straighter style – no braids, short back and sides."

World first

Such pressure is arguably already illegal in France, where the law bans discrimination on the basis of physical appearance as well as ethnicity.

But a new bill wants to make it explicit: any distinction made between individuals based on "the cut, colour, length or texture of their hair" constitutes discrimination, either in the workplace or more broadly.

"Yes, we have a law in France against discrimination, but it's a global law and it doesn't talk about hair discrimination," says Guylaine Conquet.



