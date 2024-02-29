French Defence Minister says France will focus on providing Ukraine with aviation bombs

France will not provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, instead focusing on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with bombs that can be adapted to Soviet-made aircraft.

Source: Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defence of France, at a meeting of the National Assembly Defence Committee; Ukrinform news agency; Zone militaire

Quote: "As for aircraft, we are also trying to do something useful. To be as honest as possible... instead of supplying Mirage 2000 jets, which we have very few of and whose maintenance would be very difficult, we decided to start general pilot training."

Details: Lecornu said that France did not stop there: "We have invested money and engineering developments to adapt A2SM (air-to-surface) bombs to the generations of Soviet-made Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft that Ukraine has."

Lecornu noted that 50 A2SM bombs being delivered to Ukraine every month, which are compatible with Soviet aircraft, were a game changer. And that was the most important thing. After that, there are discussions about aircraft, "but it's never the central point on which we focus."

He added that France has never been caught in a discrepancy between promises and actions. On the contrary, Paris announced the delivery of some weapons later, when the logistics had already been worked out and the deliveries had been made.

