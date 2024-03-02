French cuisine by day, gourmet hot dogs by night: State College chef launches new endeavor

Chef Gillian Clark opened Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon in downtown State College in September 2022, offering a unique blend of French classics and American diner food in the former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes diner. Not resting on her laurels, though, Clark covertly launched a new culinary endeavor about two months ago dubbed Rosie’s Hotdogs & Handpies, which operates two nights per week as a ghost kitchen out of Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon when the brick-and-mortar restaurant is closed.

Rosie’s offers food only via GrubHub delivery, and the concept couldn’t be any more different from that of Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon — and yet it still carries the same commitment to high-quality ingredients and likewise benefits from Clark’s expansive culinary expertise, with her history working in and operating top restaurants, and being featured in a range of national media.

Originally, Clark was hoping to launch Rosie’s without her name associated with the brand, hoping that it would take off without her interference and also that it would enjoy a degree of separation from Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon. But, she said, “people are putting two and two together.”

So how did Rosie’s come about? Clark said that this new concept was just one of many that she has up her sleeves, but the more she thought about it, the more it fit the downtown State College dining scene.

A corn dog with honey mustard and a Rosie’s Big Dog with chili and onions from Rosie’s Hotdogs and Handpies. The corn dog is made with A Rosie’s Big Dog coated in a home made cornmeal batter and flash fried.

“I realized there’s really no place here for gourmet hot dogs. A lot of people do hot dogs, but it’s always an afterthought. I wanted to try a menu centered on hot dogs, but really good hot dogs,” she said. “What goes with hot dogs? ...I wanted something that could be handheld, so that’s why we came up with hand pies.”

As the name alludes, Rosie’s branding includes a take on Rosie the Riveter, only, in this instance, Rosie gives the viewer a cheeky wink as she lifts her hot dog high. Rosie’s imagery, and the hand-held menu, are both a nod to Clark’s working-class identity and the food innovation that often stems from the working class and its need for quick, filling, easy and, often, handheld food.

“Rosie the Riveter epitomizes this image of hardworking, hungry ambition…” Clark said.

The Rosie’s Hotdogs & Handpies menu is small, but focused. Clark has made an effort to source high-quality hot dogs, buns and Wisconsin cheese curds, noting that she doesn’t spare any expense or labor in creating each menu item.

A corn dog with honey mustard and a Rosie’s Big Dog with chili and onions from Rosie’s Hotdogs and Handpies. The corn dog is made with A Rosie’s Big Dog coated in a home made cornmeal batter and flash fried.

“We’re doing a Wagyu hotdog. It’s all-natural ... high-quality meat,” Clark said. “People say, ‘Oh, but you’re grinding Wagyu; that’s a waste.’ No, the protein of a Wagyu-raised cow is better because of its digestibility. The protein content is higher than in regular beef. It has a better flavor. The fat has a better flavor. When you grind that up, you’re just getting a better-flavored hot dog. It’s delicious. It has a natural casing, too, so it has a nice snap.”

Every ingredient receives the same care and consideration. The caramelized onions? They’ve been slow cooked in butter and white wine for four hours. The chili for the chili dogs? It’s an authentic Mexican-style recipe finished with cocoa and that Clark previously published in the New York Times.

An order of beer battered cheese curds and a ham and swiss handpie from Rosie’s Hotdogs and Handpies.

And if you’re not keen on hot dogs, the hand pies are just as carefully crafted.

“If you’re not into hot dogs, they’re a great alternative,” Clark said. “We do a turkey and brie. We do ham and Swiss, which is a standard. We do a meat pie, with beef, onions and carrots slow simmered in a veal stock for two and a half hours. It’ll remind you of a Scottish meat pie. We also have sweet (hand pies), apple and cherry.”

Looking to the future, Clark would like to expand the Rosie’s brand beyond its ghost kitchen-esque status, and operate at events with a food truck, as well as broaden the menu. For now, though, curious customers can place their orders at rosieshotdogshandpies.com.

An order of beer battered cheese curds from Rosie’s Hotdogs and Handpies.

Holly Riddle is a freelance food, travel and lifestyle writer. She can be reached at holly.ridd@gmail.com.