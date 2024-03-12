French court upholds decision to deport Moroccan imam accused of hate speech

A Paris administrative court on Monday upheld a decision to deport French-born Moroccan imam Hassan Iquioussen. Sent back to Morocco in 2023 after being accused of hate speech, Iquioussen says he will appeal the verdict.

The court "rejects Mr. Iquioussen's request for the annulment of the expulsion decision taken by the Minister of the Interior on July 29, 2022".

In a statement, the court said that the imam had "committed repeated acts of explicit and deliberate provocation to discrimination, hatred or violence against Jews, women and non-Muslims."

Iquioussen's lawyer Lucie Simon said the court decision did not take into account any of her client's arguments, nor the context, "retaining comments more than ten to twenty years old."

Eighteen months prior to his deportation, Iquioussen had been flagged by French intelligence as a "fiche S" – the classification used to monitor individuals who are considered a threat to national security.

He was also the subject of a European arrest warrant.

Iquioussen initially fled to Belgium before being expelled in January 2023 to Morocco.

He stood accused of "a proselytising speech interspersed with remarks inciting hatred and discrimination and carrying a vision of Islam contrary to the values ​​of republic", according to the expulsion document.

Deportation 'justified'

On 26 February, France's top administrative court examined an appeal for "excess of power" against the expulsion order in which the 59-year-old applicant is seeking a residence permit.

Born in France, Iquioussen decided when he came of age not to opt for French nationality.



