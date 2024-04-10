French Court Suspends New Ban on Meat Labels for Plant Foods
(Bloomberg) -- France’s efforts to ban meat labels for non-meat foods have been hobbled once again.
The country’s top administrative court on Wednesday suspended a decree that would have prevented terms like “ribeye steak” and “fillet” from being applied to food products that are plant-based, over concerns about its legality.
The decree would “seriously undermine” the commercial interests of companies that sold veggie steaks and similar products, the Conseil d’Etat said. It would also result in costs related to packaging and business strategy changes, the court said.
The decree, issued in February, followed a previous attempt in 2022 that was also suspended by the Conseil d’Etat.
The French court is also waiting for guidance from the Court of Justice of the European Union on whether such a ban could be implemented.
