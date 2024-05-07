A French castle owned by royals and a Rothschild is on the market for $454M — which would make it one of the most expensive homes ever sold

A 12th-century French castle, Château d'Armainvilliers, is being auctioned for around $454 million.

The castle was previously owned by King Hassan II of Morocco.

It could be transformed as part of a new city development outside Paris.

A 12th-century castle that once belonged to a Rothschild is being auctioned for a staggering €425 million, or around $454 million.

Once sold, the castle and its grounds could be transformed into a new city development just outside Paris, a spokesperson for Ignace Meuwissen, a luxury real-estate agent who is handling the sale with his company Whisper Auctions, told Business Insider.

The 17-bedroom castle, known as Château d'Armainvilliers, dates back to the 12th century and is around 30 miles outside Paris, according to Mansion Global. It was once owned by Edmond de Rothschild, before being sold to King Hassan II of Morocco, a spokesperson for Meuwissen told Business Insider.

Meuwissen told Mansion Global that it's one of the most expensive real-estate listings in the world.

But despite its connection to royalty, a spokesperson said the castle "may not hold much historical value" to the future buyer and will likely be favored because of its large size. The castle is 2,500 square meters and has an additional 1,000 hectares of surrounding land.

Château d'Armainvilliers has three floors with 17 bedrooms.

Château d'Armainvilliers. Whisper Auctions

The castle is 2,500 square meters in size, consisting of three floors with three elevators, 17 bedrooms, five reception rooms, a hairdressing salon, a kitchen, separate housing for staff members, and stables that can hold up to 50 horses, a spokesperson for Ignace Meuwissen told BI.

A developer could transform the castle and its grounds into 'a new city.'

The interior of Château d'Armainvilliers. Whisper Auctions

The sale is being handled by Whisper Auctions, which represents off-market, luxury properties. The company's listings start at 2.5 million euros, or around $2.6 million, according to its website.

Ignace Meuwissen, the company's cofounder, is "in discussions with developers" who could transform the castle and surrounding area into a city, a spokesperson said.

Meuwissen's vision "entails the possibility of developing a new city near Paris, with the historical significance of the castle being of secondary importance," they said.

They added that the project would involve the creation of apartments, commercial centers, and other amenities. It's unclear if the castle would have to be refurbished or demolished for the development to take place.

Take a look inside one of the castle's five reception rooms, which stands out for its colorful decor.

One of the receiption rooms. Whisper Auctions

The castle's decor is loud and colorful. This room has bright blue chairs and red throw cushions, while others have extravagant chandeliers, vibrant paintings, and grand pillars.

The castle's 17 bedrooms all have their own unique look.

One of the bedrooms in Château d'Armainvilliers. Whisper Auctions

One of the bedrooms, photographed above, has a chandelier and a walk-in closet and is decorated with several armchairs, a dressing table, mirrors, and a double bed.

The property was last put on the market in 2008.

The office. Whisper Auctions

Speaking to Mansion Global, Meuwissen said King Hassan's son inherited the castle following his death in 1999. He sold it in 2008 for 200 million euros, or around $215,500 million, Meuwissen told the outlet.

"The property was purchased by an owner from the Middle East but has never been utilized," Meuwissen said.

The castle has generated interest from around the world.

Stained-glass paintings in the lounge. Whisper Auctions

The castle has generated worldwide interest, with press outlets including Architectural Digest and The New York Post writing about the listing.

Meuwissen told Mansion Global that the property has received interest from international buyers, including one person from Eastern Europe and three people from Asia.

