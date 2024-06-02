French bulldogs stolen, and there’s a search for man wanted on multiple charges, SC cops say

Two French bulldogs were stolen and a search is underway for a South Carolina man who’s facing multiple charges, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

John Latroy Robinson, 42, is wanted for burglary, stalking and violating a permanent restraining order, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On May 17, witnesses told deputies Robinson was seen burglarizing a Dalzell home where the two dogs were taken, according to the release.

Robinson had previously been placed under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which he has failed to charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robinson has a history of harassment and has previously “made threats to cause bodily injury,” the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported in the May 17 incident.

The sheriff’s office described Robinson as a 6-foot-1, 150-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.