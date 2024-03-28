French bulldogs stolen from Delaware home in armed burglary

TechCrunch

All parents know that raising kids is expensive. Enter Kidsy, a new Chicago-based e-commerce startup that aims to give consumers greater access to discounted baby and kids products by partnering with large brands, retailers and liquidation companies for their overstock and returns inventory. The company's founders are Indian-born former business journalist Shraysi Tandon and Turkish-born software engineer Sinan Sari, who also co-founded Y Combinator–backed SaaS startup Cuboh (a startup that was just sold to competitor ChowNow).