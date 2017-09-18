Cases of French Bulldogs needing emergency surgery because they cannot breathe rises nearly tenfold

French bulldogs, some of which have breathing problems if overbred - Moment RF

The celebrity-fueled fad for French Bulldogs has lead to overbreeding, causing a massive rise in abandoned dogs needing emergency surgery, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has revealed.

The animal charity has warned that there has been a stratospheric rise in demand for the breed, as they are the "it-dogs" of the moment.

This has meant there has been overbreeding, where breeders try to accentuate the "cute" features in the dogs they sell in order to maximise profit.

With the French Bulldog, this is their signature squashed nose, which leaves them struggling to breathe and often plagued with ear infections, both of which are problems that require risky surgeries to correct.

Dog owners who prepared for a cute must-have pet - not expensive veterinary treatments to correct the problems caused by overbreeding - have abandoned their pets and given them to BDCH, which has had to foot the bill for treatment.

The number of French Bulldogs requiring emergency surgery due to overbreeding has risen almost tenfold; in 2017, the Home has already taken in 29 French Bulldogs. In 2014, it took in just eight across the whole year.

Battersea's Head Vet Shaun Opperman said: "French Bulldogs are a classic example of overbreeding – people see celebrities touting them and getting thousands of likes on social media, and want one for themselves.

"I understand their appeal: with their big eyes and ears, they look like Disney characters, but their appearance is a real burden to them, because in many cases it takes away their ability to act like a real dog. Many of them can’t run or play for long because they struggle to breathe, their skin folds are prone to infection and they are also susceptible to eye problems”.

Most of the dogs given to BDCH require weeks of intense veterinary treatment including specialist surgery to widen their airways and shorten their soft palate so they are able to breathe more easily.

Some have required round-the-clock treatment from Battersea workers because their genetic problems are so severe.

French Bulldogs also suffer a longer stay in Battersea before they can find an appropriate and loving full-time home.

The breed stays an average of 59 days in their kennels, usually due to the weeks of medical treatment and recovery required, while on average other breeds at Battersea stay around 35 days.

