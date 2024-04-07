French archaeologists dig out medieval castle from under Brittany manor

France's National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap) says it has unearthed the remains of a medieval castle in Vannes, on the coast of Brittany. Unexpected discoveries have allowed archaeologists to sketch out the 600-year-old structure and its internal life for the first time.

Inrap says it carried out the dig – commissioned by the Vannes city council – early last year to check for remains before the 18th-century building on site underwent construction to become a fine arts museum.

Digging in the manor’s courtyard and cellars, archaeologists found an outer wall and moat, Inrap announced last week. They also excavated evidence of a bridge over the moat and a mill within the castle’s residential area.

The bridge allowed access to the city, Inrap said, while adding that the mill was built “in a very original way”.

Four metres down, Inrap said it “unexpectedly uncovered the ground floor” measuring 42 metres long and 17 metres wide, surrounded by walls six metres thick.

Judging by “remarkably preserved” staircase remains, archaeologists estimated the castle had three or four levels.

Among the other discoveries were drainage pipes and latrines, filled with items including jewellery, clothing, utensils and coins dating back to the 15th century.

Impressively preserved

A 2021 Inrap study noted the existence of a medieval building at this location, but they were surprised by the complex and extensive structures found last year.

They believe the impressive preservation of the castle owes, in part, to the muddy conditions of the terrain.





