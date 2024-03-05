A Fremont writer has won a Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest 6 times. He's 12 years old.

FREMONT ― A six-time winner of the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest, plus the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorial Contest, Jeriah Martin plans to continue his education and play sports in the future.

Jeremiah, 12, of Fremont, enters an essay or writing contest annually and in 2023 he wrote one centered on racism and how it is experienced.

"The difference between you and me is only on the outside; we all have the same features inside ― brains, hearts, and bones," Jeriah wrote. "I can’t control the color of my skin any more than you can. We were born that way.”

Jeriah Martin holds up his 2024 award for the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest.

Jeriah has been competing in contests since kindergarten

Jeriah, who attends Fremont Middle School, has been entering these contests since he was in kindergarten thanks to his grandmother, Stephanie Martin.

“Since he was small his always been smart, memorizing his speeches for church and performing well,” she said. “Now you just read them off the paper that you wrote it on, but he does good in his speeches.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Art, Essay and Multimedia contest is intended to encourage students to reflect upon King’s life, philosophy and impact on the Civil Rights Movement and present-day America.

Fremont's Jeriah Martin and Otis Elementary Principal Joshua Matz attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in 2024.

Ages 6 to 12 are invited to enter. The contest can hand outt plaques, awards, certificates and gift cards.

More: MLK Jr. breakfast draws strong crowd in Fremont

Jeriah's family emphasizes education

“I like history; I like to learn about it; and I like social studies too,” Jeriah said. “I try to get good grades and have three As and three Bs, and need to improve on those Bs. I also intend on writing the essay and improving on them.”

James Martin, Jeriah's grandfather, whom he calls Pawpaw, said, “Education is the key, and I educated them on Black History, and I am proud of him — his still going down the same path through education, focused on both education and his sports.”

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, Jeriah placed first place in the Martin Luther King Oratorical Contest. Jeriah plans to continue writing the essay until high school.

James Martin said, “Principal Joshua Matz of Otis is one person he also looks up to.” Matz gives out the MLK awards at the Black History Month breakfast each year.

Each one of Jeriah’s family members independently owns their business in Fremont and Clyde. Jianna Martin Jeriah’s sister, age 6, is already involved in cheerleading.

To enter, or for information about the MLK essay contest, visit civ.ohio.gov/news-and-events/mlk-contest.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont OH student wins MLK Jr. essay contest year after year