Fremont man arrested for allegedly attacking tow truck driver

(KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on April 2 after he assaulted a tow truck driver, pointed a replica gun at him and stole his keys, the Fremont Police Department said. The dispute started over an unauthorized vehicle parked in another person’s spot.

The alleged assault happened on March 31 at an apartment complex on Fremont Boulevard. FPD officers responded to the area at about 5:10 p.m. after hearing that a man struck a tow truck driver with a “wooden-like stick,” police said.

While officers were on their way, they learned that the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and stole the keys to the tow truck before driving off in his own vehicle, police said. The victim had minor injuries on his face and arm, police learned when they arrived.

The suspect was identified as Louis Penny, 61, who lived at the apartment complex. Police acquired an arrest warrant for Penny and arrested him two days later.

Penny was arrested on counts of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and concealed firearm in public. A search of his car revealed a replica Glock BB gun.

Penny has previous arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent matter.

