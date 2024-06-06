Fremont history spotlight: The Birchard Library

Birchard Library, 1949

Fremont's historic Birchard Library was built on the site of Fort Stephenson in 1879. This view, taken from the old Municipal Building in 1949, looking southwest across High Street toward Ross High School and First Presbyterian Church, shows the 1940 addition to the left of the original library. Old Betsy stands on guard beside the 1885 Soldiers Monument at the right along Croghan Street. This year, the library is celebrating the 150th anniversary of first opening downtown in June 1874. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

