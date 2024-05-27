Fremont County looking for 76-year-old who went boating

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen on Thursday, May 23.

FCSO said Fredrick “Fred” Arnold was last seen on Thursday at around 6:30 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Deputies said he was going fishing or boating and he usually returns the same day.

76-year-old Fredrick Arnold

A security image of a vehicle and trailer related to a missing person

If you have seen or had contact with Arnold call FCSO dispatch at (719) 276-5555 extension 8 and reference case number 2024-00030988.

