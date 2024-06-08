Freighter taking on water after underwater collision on Lake Superior

The Canadian bulk freighter M/V Michipicoten is limping to a nearby port after colliding with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal Saturday morning on Lake Superior. Photo by Tony HIsgett/Wikimedia Commons

June 8 (UPI) -- The Canadian freighter M/V Michipicoten collided with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal on Saturday morning and is limping to a nearby port while taking on water.

The 689-foot freighter is carrying a load of taconite iron ore and departed Two Harbors, Minn., before colliding with the underwater object about 35 miles southwest of Isle Royal in Lake Superior.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District received reports of the collision at 6:53 a.m.

The vessel has a crew of 22 and was listing at 15 degrees when the Coast Guard learned of its predicament.

The ship's water pumps reduced the list to 5 degrees by 9:15 a.m., and half the ship's crew has been removed for safety precautions.

The Coast Guard dispatched helicopters and vessels to the ship, and the bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott has moved into position alongside the Michipicoten.

Coast Guard, National Park Service and U.S. Border Patrol vessels also are escorting the vessel to the nearest port for an inspection and repairs.

There are no signs of cargo spillage.